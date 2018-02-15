The #MeToo and Time's Up movements are meant to empower women and give them a voice to stand up against their predators. But as with many initiatives, there are some visible gaps missing that doesn't fully focus on women of all ages, backgrounds and sexualities. And Amber Rose is pointing out the "bullshit" flaws.
The activist and model, who is known for supporting women's rights, was asked by PAPER about her thoughts on topics like topics of slut shaming, victim blaming and rape becoming a bigger conversation in Hollywood. While Rose is happy more people are discussing these important issues, she can't help but to realize when she tried to do the same about four years ago with other celebrity women, she was met with rejection. She explains:
"Maybe because I used to be a stripper, or maybe because I'm extremely outspoken. But they didn't want to help me, and now I see them at the Golden Globes and they're wearing black and all of a sudden they're feminists. But I'm still not invited, I still don't get any help from anyone, because I don't just advocate for Hollywood starlets. I advocate for the strippers and the porn stars and the gay boys that get raped all the time. Transexuals — all of the people that are forgotten, they're all at my SlutWalk. So it just becomes frustrating to me because, now all of a sudden, all of the women that are in $20 million movies are coming out and now everybody wants to help. They forgot about the regular people like us."
Rose also called out these movements not providing an inclusive space for women who don't fit the Hollywood movie stereotype: sex workers, transsexuals, queer women, etc. "It's bullshit. It's all fucking bullshit. And I went to the Women's March, it was a type of feminism that I didn't particularly understand. The Women's March felt very conservative," Rose retorts. "It felt like they weren't embracing every type of person and fighting against sexual violence for everyone. It's just very frustrating. But like I said, I'm happy that I brought it out there and people are getting the help that they need. That's ultimately my goal. But it's just how it's being done is very frustrating to me."
Her point is a valid one, as the majority of the faces behind these movements are wealthy women who already have a pull in Hollywood. There is some spotlight shone on women of other ethnicities (Black, Latinx, Asian, etc.), but not as much as their White counterparts. Aside from backgrounds, disenfranchised women who don't have the means to properly share their important stories are often left out in the background while other women with privilege get to speak. The movements are crucial in a time where Hollywood and the music industries are showing their true colors when it comes to the male predators running the show. But not everything is perfect, and hopefully in time #MeToo and Time's Up will make the necessary changes so that all women can be included and feel significant.
Below, watch Young M.A, MILCK and everyday women speak out about solidarity, empowerment and being fearless:
