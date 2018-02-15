The #MeToo and Time's Up movements are meant to empower women and give them a voice to stand up against their predators. But as with many initiatives, there are some visible gaps missing that doesn't fully focus on women of all ages, backgrounds and sexualities. And Amber Rose is pointing out the "bullshit" flaws.

The activist and model, who is known for supporting women's rights, was asked by PAPER about her thoughts on topics like topics of slut shaming, victim blaming and rape becoming a bigger conversation in Hollywood. While Rose is happy more people are discussing these important issues, she can't help but to realize when she tried to do the same about four years ago with other celebrity women, she was met with rejection. She explains:

"Maybe because I used to be a stripper, or maybe because I'm extremely outspoken. But they didn't want to help me, and now I see them at the Golden Globes and they're wearing black and all of a sudden they're feminists. But I'm still not invited, I still don't get any help from anyone, because I don't just advocate for Hollywood starlets. I advocate for the strippers and the porn stars and the gay boys that get raped all the time. Transexuals — all of the people that are forgotten, they're all at my SlutWalk. So it just becomes frustrating to me because, now all of a sudden, all of the women that are in $20 million movies are coming out and now everybody wants to help. They forgot about the regular people like us."