If you aren't familiar with Bad Bunny yet, now is the perfect time to get acquainted. The Latin trap star is already a sensation all over the world but has inexplicably not punctured the mainstream bubble stateside yet. But that is about to change in 2018.
The 23-year-old Puerto Rican native released a new track "Dime Si Te Acuerdas," which is yet another fiery song in his overflowing arsenal of hits-in-the-making. Bad Bunny, known for his deep vocal tone, has mastered the balance of heavy trap beats, singing like he just went through the worst heartbreak of his life and casually rapping with ease like it's nothing to him. With many rappers relying on beats meant to blow you over with its intensity, Bad Bunny stands out by keeping his sound grim and more chilled. "Dime Si Te Acuerdas" is no different, with the rapper switching between crooning and spitting over an aqueous production.
Bad Bunny's global spotlight will continue to rise, as he was recently announced as Apple Music's newest Up Next artist that will come with a documentary where people can learn more about his journey. "Bad Bunny is connecting with fans like no other artist we've ever seen,"Jerry Pulles, Apple Music's Latin programmer, told Rolling Stone. "Even people who don't normally listen to Spanish music are loving him so we feel it's a perfect time to present him on a global scale."
"Dime Si Te Acuerdas" comes after Bad Bunny's "Krippy Kush" collaboration with Farruko and 21 Savage (which got remixes with Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott), "Mayores" with Becky G and his "Sensualidid" smash featuring fellow Latin stars J Balvin and Prince Royce. Check out the new track via Spotify:
