Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios

This weekend was a fruitful one for Marvel fans, film critics and genuine supporters of black culture in general, as Black Panther roared its way to the top and crushed just about every chart imaginable. The soundtrack (curated by Kendrick Lamar, Ryan Coogler and Top Dawg Entertainment) made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, pushing in 154,000 equivalent album units. The feat is not only remarkable for all of the artists on the soundtrack , but it proves that albums made for black movies can still make an impact in 2018. It now has the permission to sit with fellow great soundtracks like Waiting to Exhale, The Bodyguard, Purple Rain, Friday, Soul Food, Best Man and more. Along with the music, the movie itself unsurprisingly shattered everyone's expectations at the box office.

Just like the regal T'Challa, the film sits on an untouchable throne of its own, domestically grossing $201.7 million within the three days of its premiere. This makes Black Panther the fifth-largest movie of all time to debut with over $200 million at the box office, coming after The Avengers ($207.4 million), Jurassic World ($208.8 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($220 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million), according to Box Office Mojo. Of. All. Time! The movie is also the biggest domestic debut for any film that isn't a character team-up movie or part of a sequel trilogy, as well as being the biggest Presidents’ Day four-day opening ever, raking in $235 million domestically and $404 million worldwide. In other words, it completely obliterated box office records.