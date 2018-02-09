The Black Panther soundtrack has officially arrived, and it is better than what anyone could've predicted. But with it being curated by TDE, Kendrick Lamar and the film's director Ryan Coogler, the formula was just too perfect to mess up. The album is full of energy and packed with artists from all walks of life who embrace their black excellence.
From start to finish, the 14-track album doesn't hesitate to dig deeply into various parts of Black-centric music, ranging from hip-hop, R&B, pop, soul and afrobeat. Lamar and the rest of the team did a remarkable job tapping into our culture (which is rooted in African heritage) and bringing our talents as a people to the forefront. Along with what critics have been saying about Black Panther itself, the accompanying soundtrack uplifts Black people in a crucial time in society where many are anticipating our downfall. But instead, we take control of our voice and especially our art.
What makes this soundtrack brilliant is the balance of big-name artists and rising stars, many of whom are actually from South Africa. There are the stunning voices of SZA, Khalid and Jorja Smith and the commanding rap flows of Lamar, Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock. "All The Stars" is total euphoria, "Pray For Me" is a synth-filled joyride, "I Am" pulls at your heartstrings, "Paramdeic!" honors the innovative sound of San Francisco's Bay Area and "Redemption" will make you want to dance while making your ancestors proud. In the midst of that, there are the soaring melodies of Sjava, Yugen Blakrok, Saudi and Babes Wodumo that add a much-needed authenticity to remind listeners of this movie's Wakandan culture. Get to streaming below:
Black Panther arrives in theaters on Feb. 16. Below, continue the celebration of Blackness with this Ty Dolla $ign interview where he predicts his legacy as part of Fuse's Future Black History Month:
