The Black Panther soundtrack has officially arrived, and it is better than what anyone could've predicted. But with it being curated by TDE, Kendrick Lamar and the film's director Ryan Coogler, the formula was just too perfect to mess up. The album is full of energy and packed with artists from all walks of life who embrace their black excellence.

From start to finish, the 14-track album doesn't hesitate to dig deeply into various parts of Black-centric music, ranging from hip-hop, R&B, pop, soul and afrobeat. Lamar and the rest of the team did a remarkable job tapping into our culture (which is rooted in African heritage) and bringing our talents as a people to the forefront. Along with what critics have been saying about Black Panther itself, the accompanying soundtrack uplifts Black people in a crucial time in society where many are anticipating our downfall. But instead, we take control of our voice and especially our art.