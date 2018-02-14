List
Get to Know the Artists on the 'Black Panther' Soundtrack: SOB X RBE, Babes Wodumo, Mozzy & More
Who are the must-known talents that made Kendrick Lamar's hit soundtrack? Meet Zacari, Jorja Smith, Yugen Blakrok and many more that hail from around the world
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif., United States
Follow: @zacarip
Black Panther song: "Redemption Interlude" and "Redemption"
Like a number of artists featured on the Black Panther soundtrack, Kendrick Lamar has worked with Zacari before, and clearly the two have a special relationship, as every collaboration between the singer and the hip-hop star comes out beautifully. The two musicians first worked together on the song “Love” from Lamar’s massive DAMN. album, which served as the third official single from the collection. “Love” stalled just one position shy of breaking into the top 10, and it still stands as Zacari’s only chart appearance. His own tunes are a fun mix of R&B and dance, and though he hasn’t posted a new song on Spotify since 2015, he’s been building a fanbase underground for the past few years. –Hugh McIntyre
Hometown: Vallejo, Calif., United States
Follow: @SOBxRBE
Black Panther songs: "Paramedic!"
This rap collective from Vallejo, Calif. are well-loved in the Bay Area, but it’s time they receive that same reaction in the mainstream world. SOB x RBE’s appearance on the Black Panther soundtrack is captivating and just damn fun, adding a youthful spin to the project that weighs heavier on dark sounds. Hopefully 2018 will give SOB x RBE their big break, because rap music could always use more vibrancy from young and hungry black teens. –Bianca Gracie
Hometown: Durban, South Africa
Follow: @BABESWODUMO
Black Panther song: "Redemption" with Zacari
Before gracefully laying the chorus down on “Redemption” along singer Zacari and Kendrick Lamar, the rising Durban-born artist released her debut album Gqom Queen, Vol. 1 back in 2016 and gained attention with hit single “Wololo.” The West Ink Records signee (real name Bongekile Simelane) and has received nods for MTV Europe Music Award’s Best African Act, BET’s Best International Act: Africa category and more. With her vibrant energy, dance moves and music, Babes is bound to go far. –Amissa Pitter
Hometown: Sacramento, Calif., United States
Follow: @MozzyThaMotive
Black Panther song: "Seasons" with Sjava and Reason
The Sacramento rapper has made a name for himself regionally, but before he teamed up with Kendrick Lamar, he wasn’t well-known aside from those who closely follow the West Coast underground hip-hop scene. When Lamar won his recent GRAMMY for Best Rap Album, he quoted Mozzy in his acceptance speech, and now the two have worked together on the Black Panther record. The musician is incredibly prolific, as he released six full projects in 2017 and 14 (yes, 14!) in 2016. His Spotify is littered with mixtapes and potentially hundreds of tunes, and with his name in the spotlight, he might soon expand beyond the West Coast. –Hugh McIntyre
Hometown: Walsall, England
Follow: @JorjaSmith
Black Panther songs: "I Am"
This British starlet first caught our attention stateside when Drake cherry-picked her for last spring’s ‘More Life’ album. Almost a year later, Jorja Smith has blossomed into a confident and sultry artist that knows how to command a stage thanks to her velvety smooth vocals and alluring looks. The singer has an old soul sensibility, and will transport you to the ‘90s heydays of catchy R&B with her music. –Bianca Gracie
Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa
Follow: @YungenBlakrok
Black Panther songs: "Opps" with Vince Staples
Of all the artists featured on the Black Panther album, Yugen Blakrok might be the most surprising...and the oddest. The musician appears to be signed to Iapetus Records, a self-described independent/underground record label based in Johannesburg, South Africa. There is very little online about Yugen Blakrok, but she does have a collection on her BandCamp entitled Return of the Astro-Goth, which doesn’t seem like something Lamar would be involved with...but that’s part of what makes their partnership so interesting. –Hugh McIntyre
Hometown: Soweto, South Africa
Follow: @Saudi_rsa
Black Panther song: "X" with 2 Chainz and Schoolboy Q
If you're going to be the first rapper on a track that also features 2 Chainz and Schoolboy Q and an introduction from Kendrick, you better be ready to serve. And luckily young South African rapper Saudi (neé Anele Mbisha) does just that with a verse that's mostly in Zulu, but still flows just as well as the English lyrics. His debut album Drugs Inc dropped at the end of 2017, with the cut "Dark Dindy" featuring fellow Black Panther contributor Sjava. –Jeff Benjamin
Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa
Follow: @Sjava_ATM
Black Panther song: "Seasons" with Mozzy and Reason
In case you were wondering—yes, Sjava is that voice you hear powerfully crooning in Zulu on “Seasons.” The singer-songwriter rose to fame in South Africa after providing a hook on award-winning Miss Pru Dj’s “Ameni” track three years ago. But it wasn’t until July of 2016 when he released his debut album that he made a name for himself. I definitely think we’ll be hearing Svaja singing more in the near future. –Amissa Pitter
Hometown: Del Amo, Calif., United States
Follow: @iam_Reason
Black Panther Song: "Seasons" with Sjava and Mozzy
Not to be confused with the South African rapper of the same name, this independent newcomer was given a major opportunity with the Black Panther soundtrack to shine. While his follower counts may be low (for the moment), Reason's impassioned delivery is undeniable on the standout "Seasons" and can be further heard on his full-length project There You Have It—though you may need to search a bit to find it as it's not available in places like Apple Music and Spotify in America at the moment, but is on CDBaby where you can preview all the songs. –Jeff Benjamin
