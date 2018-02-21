Being in K-pop for the long run is a tough game and most are lucky to flourish for five years in the business. Yet while approaching her 18th year in the industry, BoA continues to prove why she can still command the scene with her latest album One Shot, Two Shot.

The title track and lead single sees the singer-songwriter embracing a snappy, U.K. house–inspired sound (not unlike past releases by her label mates SHINee and f(x)) to show an artist who typically embraced pop and R&B sounds through her career still has some sonic tricks up her sleeve and continues to try out new concepts like the best K-pop acts. BoA's sweet and powerful vocal delivery is still kept intact as she takes a chance on having some fun with a potential lover.