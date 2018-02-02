Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Just when things looked like they couldn’t get any better for Bruno Mars and those who love him, he’s hinted (not so subtly, either) that he’s planning on taking a victory lap, and he’s bringing his “lil sis” with him. The pop crooner took to Twitter to tell his fans that he wants to extend his 24k Magic tour by bringing it back to the U.S. for another leg, which immediately riled up his millions of fans, who are now excited about another potential chance to see their favorite kill it live.

What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time..... — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

As if the news that more U.S. tour dates were coming wasn't thrilling enough, Mars also revealed that this time around, he’ll be joined by Cardi B, who is arguably the hottest new act in music today. The two recently scored a massive hit with their reworked “Finesse,” which serves as the fourth proper single off his 2016 album 24k Magic. The track bolted up the charts once Cardi added a verse and appeared in the video, and the two just stormed that stage at the GRAMMYs and promoted it further.

Annndddd...what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!! — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

Bruno’s tour extension serves as something of a celebration of his recent sweep at the GRAMMYs, where he surprised many by collecting three of the four major prizes. 24k Magic won Album of the Year, while his hit singles “That’s What I Like” and “24k Magic” took home Song and Record of the Year, respectively. He wasn’t selected by most predicting the champions as the probable winner in those verticals, but now that he has them to his name, there’s certainly reason to continue playing those songs on the road, especially if he can keep selling tickets.