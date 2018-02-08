After trying his hand at blending nu-disco and funk into something that feels fresh, an experiment that was met with fairly positive results, Calvin Harris has switched things up again and is going for something completely different in 2018.

The Scottish DJ and producer just released his new single “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready,” which sounds like nothing he’s ever produced. The tune has a tropical flair to it, and it perfectly blends ideas taken from hip-hop, R&B, and ‘90s house tracks. While he’s not known for making music that fits into any of those descriptors, they’re all hot as hell right now, and Harris could potentially have another hit on his hand by melding all three styles.

Harris prefers not to sing on his own singles, and this time around he’s partnered with PartyNextDoor to contribute vocals, which he pulls off spectacularly. The Canadian musician's stylized flow fits perfectly on Harris’ beats, and after years of being something of an underground favorite, this might be his first true hit.