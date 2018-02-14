Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Camila Cabello delighted her fans with the best Valentine’s Day surprise they could have asked for: a tour! The pop singer took to Instagram to reveal the poster for her first solo endeavor on the road, the Never Be The Same Tour, which kicks off in just under two months. The trek will start in Vancouver and snake through more than a dozen cities in the U.S. She then will enjoy a month off (during which she'll surely tackle other projects) before heading to the U.K. for a handful of dates, along with Amsterdam for one final party. Cabello’s first solo outing is short, but if things go well and tickets move quickly, it’s not difficult to imagine her tacking on more shows and visiting markets she’s not already slated to appear in.

The reveal comes just a month after the former Fifth Harmony singer dropped her first full-length on her own, which was immediately snapped up and streamed by her millions of fans. Camila debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the same week her international smash “Havana” finally reached the top spot on the Hot 100 singles chart. Cabello became one of the few female solo acts to control the highest spot on both the singles and the albums tally at the same time, proving her incredible popularity. The pop star's tour is named after her latest single, “Never Be the Same,” which has been well-received by fans and critics, but hasn't truly smashed yet. Performing the tune in front of thousands of people every night for a few weeks might help push the track up the charts and give her another hit to her credit.