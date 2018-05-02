FUSE

#1s

Christina Aguilera's No. 1 Hits, Ranked

All five of Christina Aguilera's chart-leading singles are still party favorites, but which one is the best?

Maroon 5 - “Moves Like Jagger (ft. Christina Aguilera)”

Christina Aguilera’s most recent chart-topper, “Moves Like Jagger” is, unfortunately, also her least interesting. The Maroon 5–led, Rolling Stones–referencing smash was an obvious play for a big radio hit, and it worked beautifully, even if it didn’t really require either the pop band or Aguilera to be there. The song’s success is due nearly entirely to Shellback and Benny Blanco’s production, which prepped it for the masses perfectly. Levine and Aguilera were the right people for the job, but had one (or both) of them been swapped out for other acts, the song likely still would have performed just as well though Adam's falsetto and Xtina's belts do nicely anchor the track.

“What a Girl Wants”

If this list focused on any other singer, this song would likely land much higher, but so many of Christina’s leaders are so stellar, something needed to give. After hitting it big with “Genie in a Bottle,” Aguilera quickly followed that success with another No. 1 to make her only the third woman to send her first to singles to the top of the charts. While her second smash certainly has its charm, she would later find ways to top the saccharine-sweet single, though it still stands one of the best pop songs of the past several decades.

“Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”

From the moment that first piano key is struck, this song has you hooked, which is an incredible accomplishment. This track exudes joy, and while none of Aguilera’s chart-toppers are downer ballads, this is easily the most upbeat of the bunch. By the end, you can’t help but attempt to hit that final high note she manages, and while it’s not possible to match what Aguilera can do in the studio, it’s certainly fun to try. 

“Lady Marmalade (With Lil' Kim, Mya and Pink)”

This Moulin Rouge soundtrack cut almost landed at No. 1 on our list, but after much discussion at the Fuse office, we couldn’t quite place it on the throne. Somehow, this version of “Lady Marmalade,” which was initially a No. 1 hit in the ‘70s for Labelle, stands up to the original, and some would even claim it surpasses it—though that’s quite the claim. It’s tough to keep up with Patti Labelle and the crew, and even tougher to keep up with Aguilera, as Lil KimPink, and Mya all found out when they recorded this smash. All four women do a spectacular job, but no one shines brighter than Aguilera, and her vocals steal the show.

“Genie in a Bottle”

The song that started it all for Christina Aguilera almost 20 years ago is still the incredible banger it was then and hasn’t lost an ounce of its sex appeal. While the production does feature some elements that date it (that intro keyboard, for example, that somehow sounds better with age), the track still doesn’t sound like anything that has made it big in the years since, and if it were released today, it would likely be greeted as just as interesting as it was when it first dropped. The slinky tune blends pop and R&B in a way that feels modern, and everyone longs to be as hot as this song makes them feel.

