Chvrches previewed their upcoming album Love Is Dead (we're loving the straightforward title!) with the energetic "Get Out" lead single. But the band's new song has a completely different tone, sinking into the deepest end of the ice-cold sonic ocean.

"My Enemy" is a collaboration with The National’s Matt Berninger and immediately rattles your heart with crushing lyrics about a fading love. "I got no more time to hear what you think about me / Because all your words are so cold, so callous, so cleanIn the moment you could be honest, you could wake up, up / But your jealousy is more blind than love," Berninger sings on the opening verse. Chvrches lead singer Lauren Mayberry amps up the song's moody vibe with her frosty, high-pitched vocals. It leaves you feeling surprisingly empty, but satisfied enough to give it another play. Tangible emotions are sometimes difficult to express in synth-pop, but Chvrches do it effortlessly with this track.