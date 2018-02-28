Chvrches previewed their upcoming album Love Is Dead (we're loving the straightforward title!) with the energetic "Get Out" lead single. But the band's new song has a completely different tone, sinking into the deepest end of the ice-cold sonic ocean.
"My Enemy" is a collaboration with The National’s Matt Berninger and immediately rattles your heart with crushing lyrics about a fading love. "I got no more time to hear what you think about me / Because all your words are so cold, so callous, so cleanIn the moment you could be honest, you could wake up, up / But your jealousy is more blind than love," Berninger sings on the opening verse. Chvrches lead singer Lauren Mayberry amps up the song's moody vibe with her frosty, high-pitched vocals. It leaves you feeling surprisingly empty, but satisfied enough to give it another play. Tangible emotions are sometimes difficult to express in synth-pop, but Chvrches do it effortlessly with this track.
In a press release, Mayberry explained how the band linked up with Berninger:
"We've all been huge fans of The National for a long time. We had played a few festivals together but really got to know Matt when we were involved in 7 Inches For Planned Parenthood, a fundraising and awareness campaign that he spearheaded. It's really inspiring and reassuring to meet other artists you admire and realise that they are trying to do some good in the world. We kept in touch after that and, when it came time to record My Enemy, Iain and Martin suggested I email Matt to see if he'd like to sing on it. We never realistically thought he'd have time to do it but he replied right away and recorded the track at his house the next day.
Love Is Dead features work from Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Halsey) and Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran, Pink, Liam Payne) marking the first time they've used outside producers and songwriters. Before the album drops on May 25, watch Chvrches discuss their sophomore album Every Open Eye at 2015's Landmark Music Festival below:
