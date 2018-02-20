Daniela Vega is already on her way to cementing her place in Hollywood with her acclaimed performance in A Fantastic Woman, but the Chilean-born actress will also make history as the first openly transgender performer to present at the Academy Awards.

The 28-year-old's presentation not only marks a major moment of visibility for transgender people, but also for the Latinx community that is becoming increasingly vocal about its lack of representation in the film industry despite making up nearly a quarter of all moviegoers. Vega getting the spotlight at such a huge ceremony like the Academy Awards marks major wins for both groups and shows the Academy listening to those calling on it to diversify those it honors and showcases.