Demi Lovato has been a strong advocate for mental health throughout her career, and last night the singer used her platform to bring attention to the topic once again. She kicked off her Tell Me You Love Me tour in San Diego, Calif. on Monday where she brought along the Parkland shooting survivors on stage.

With the students by her side, Lovato urged her fans in the crowd (as well as law enforcement) to provide mental health support in the aftermath of the terrifying school massacre. “On February 14, one of the worst mass shootings in American history took place. These students were in school that day. Please welcome them to the stage," the singer told the audience. And the students themselves have been using the unfortunate tragedy to help spark change in America's gun laws, as seen with their upcoming National School Walkout on March 14 and the March for Our Lives on March 24.