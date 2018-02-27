Demi Lovato has been a strong advocate for mental health throughout her career, and last night the singer used her platform to bring attention to the topic once again. She kicked off her Tell Me You Love Me tour in San Diego, Calif. on Monday where she brought along the Parkland shooting survivors on stage.
With the students by her side, Lovato urged her fans in the crowd (as well as law enforcement) to provide mental health support in the aftermath of the terrifying school massacre. “On February 14, one of the worst mass shootings in American history took place. These students were in school that day. Please welcome them to the stage," the singer told the audience. And the students themselves have been using the unfortunate tragedy to help spark change in America's gun laws, as seen with their upcoming National School Walkout on March 14 and the March for Our Lives on March 24.
The survivors' bravery has inspired many others—celebrities included—to make their own change. "Seeing something that disturbing is just painful to watch and… My heart goes out to them," Lovato explained to CBS News. "It has nothing to do with politics. It's about healing. It was how can we help these students heal from what they've been through? These students that came here today and shared their stories are so incredibly brave and courageous and they really are warriors in my eyes."
.@DDLovato kicks off world tour with message about mental health: I want to share my journey with people and my story so that it can open people's minds and see that there's nothing wrong with you just because you have a mental illness. https://t.co/TBvexAMsp4 pic.twitter.com/FWr2qGnybh— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 27, 2018
Last night, @DDLovato invited survivors from Florida's deadly school shooting to her concert to share their stories. pic.twitter.com/YTRDzIKKd6— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 27, 2018
Lovato, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2010, hopes for her Tell Me You Love Me tour to become a safe space for fans who need mental health assistance. The concerts will have group therapy and motivational speeches prior to the show, and it will all be free of charge. “It’s basically like a therapy session before the concerts, and we have speakers from all over and we’re also helping out with different charities from around the country,” Lovato explained to Good Morning America.
