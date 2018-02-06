Lagerhaus/WireImage

2018 has only just begun, but Drake is already celebrating, and why shouldn’t he? The hip-hop star was seen yesterday shooting a video for his new hit single, and everything hints that it’s going to be a joyous occasion. Most musicians spend a lot of time, money, and effort producing music videos because they’re often useful as promotional tools that can turn a single into a smash. Between the millions of views they may rack up on platforms like YouTube, the publicity they drum up, and the airtime they receive on TV (which isn’t quite as important as it used to be, as networks like MTV don’t play videos as much as they used to), a big-budget clip that catches the eye and begs to be replayed can be a major part of a campaign to rocket a tune up the charts.

@miamiseniorhigh will be the first high school in the U.S with school uniform made by @Drake @welcomeOVO pic.twitter.com/KFSh0PvRP6 — Coach-Helder Valle (@h2valle) February 5, 2018

The thing is, “God’s Plan” doesn’t have anywhere else to go. The song debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., and it has now been on the throne for a pair of weeks, and it looks like it will hold on for at least another few. So, if it can’t climb any higher, why bother filming a video?

Everything we’ve seen from the set of the “God’s Plan” shoot makes it feel like this is just Drake spreading the wealth and having a great time in the process. He was seen at a Miami-area high school yesterday with his team, and it’s clear they were filming the video for his latest single. Not only did Drake include a crowd of rabid young fans in the to-be-released visual, but he also made a donation to the school as a thank you.