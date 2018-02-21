Dua Lipa is the lady of the night at the 2018 BRIT Awards, scoring five nominations for her standout debut album. The singer later took home one of the biggest awards, winning for British Female Solo Artist. But instead of making the moment all about adding a notch to her ever-expanding career belt, she shifted the spotlight to women.

Dua chose to give all ladies who are working their asses off a shoutout during her speech and praised their efforts. "I want to thank every single female that has been on this stage before me, that has given girls like me, not just girls in the music industry but girls in society, place to be inspired by, to look up to, and that have allowed us to dream this big," the "IDGAF" singer exclaimed. "Thank you so so much. Here's to more women on these stages, more women winning awards, and more women taking over the world." Prior to her win, Dua spoke about wearing a white rose in solidarity with Time's Up. On the red carpet, she told the Washington Post making the statement to “millions and millions of people, not just in the U.K. but all over the world, it does make a difference, it does make a change because we are standing, we are protesting in our own way and this is how we’re going to make a difference.”