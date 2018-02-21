Dua Lipa is the lady of the night at the 2018 BRIT Awards, scoring five nominations for her standout debut album. The singer later took home one of the biggest awards, winning for British Female Solo Artist. But instead of making the moment all about adding a notch to her ever-expanding career belt, she shifted the spotlight to women.
Dua chose to give all ladies who are working their asses off a shoutout during her speech and praised their efforts. "I want to thank every single female that has been on this stage before me, that has given girls like me, not just girls in the music industry but girls in society, place to be inspired by, to look up to, and that have allowed us to dream this big," the "IDGAF" singer exclaimed. "Thank you so so much. Here's to more women on these stages, more women winning awards, and more women taking over the world." Prior to her win, Dua spoke about wearing a white rose in solidarity with Time's Up. On the red carpet, she told the Washington Post making the statement to “millions and millions of people, not just in the U.K. but all over the world, it does make a difference, it does make a change because we are standing, we are protesting in our own way and this is how we’re going to make a difference.”
Her speech is a timely one, as it is a subtle nod to the growing conversation of female equality in the music and film industries. It also come after Dua gave an incredible all-ladies performance of "IDGAF" with Zara Larsson, Charli XCX, Alma and MØ. While last year was about exposing the male predators in the business, 2018 is all about empowering women and giving those who may not have as big of a celebrity platform a voice to share their stories. USA Today recently published a report exposing the harrowing faults of the celebrity world, where 94 percent of women (directors, writers, actors, etc.) in Hollywood have admitted to being sexually harassed or assaulted while at work. If that isn't a blatant wake up call, I don't know what is.
Most of them said the incident was perpetrated by an older person in a position of power, as we've seen with Harvey Weinstein, Russell Simmons, Brett Ratner, Jeffrey Tambor and too many others. With movements like #MeToo and Time's Up, as well as entertainers like Dua Lipa embracing her fellow women, the power we have will continue to rise. Watch the touching moment from the 2018 BRITs below.
"Here's to more women on these stages winning more awards!" @dualipa #DuaLipaBRITs takes home the award for British Female— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 21, 2018
Watch The #BRITs 2018 LIVE here: https://t.co/YP6iG713ES pic.twitter.com/DspVhGMPxB
