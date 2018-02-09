Dua Lipa already proved herself to be an artist to watch with her bold self-titled debut album last summer, and the British singer is continuing her momentum that will surely transform her into a superstar.

She teamed up with rising 18-year-old Chicago producer Whethan for "High," one of the immediate standouts on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtracks. Dua tries out a new sound for size, which is refreshingly different from anything that she's ever done thus far. Whethan's unfussy production warps, stomps and jolts on the track that is elevated by Dua's commanding vocals. But instead of projecting her signature husky voice, she squeals and allows her voice to break in a style that is reminiscent of a young ...Baby One More Time Britney Spears. It's darker than the militant "IDGAF," more sparse than quirky, house-inspired "New Rules" and emotionally colder than the dreamy "Lost In Your Light." The change is risky but it works, and it shows how much of a musical chameleon she is becoming.