Most artists are lucky to sell out even a few shows on a tour, and extending a run of shows due to high demand is something that even the biggest acts in the world can’t often expect, but Ed Sheeran now plays in a league of his own. The British musician is planning on celebrating with, you guessed it, even more concerts

The singer-songwriter just announced a slew of dates that have been tacked onto his ÷ Tour, which seems like it will never end (not that his massive fan base wants it to). Impressively, the new shows help his latest global trek approach the two-year mark, and they see him visiting a number of cities he’s already been to this time around, but clearly one (or sometimes two or three) dates in some of the biggest cities in the U.S. and Canada simply weren’t enough for his millions of fans.

After hitting up Australia and parts of Asia next month, he begins repeating cities he’s been to before in May, as he heads back to Europe to play to crowds who may have seen him when he first started the ÷ Tour on the continent last March. The many, many shows he’s playing across the pond (including four consecutive nights at stadiums in Manchester, London, and Cardiff) conclude in August, when he takes a short break and comes back to America.