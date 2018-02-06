Most artists are lucky to sell out even a few shows on a tour, and extending a run of shows due to high demand is something that even the biggest acts in the world can’t often expect, but Ed Sheeran now plays in a league of his own. The British musician is planning on celebrating with, you guessed it, even more concerts
The singer-songwriter just announced a slew of dates that have been tacked onto his ÷ Tour, which seems like it will never end (not that his massive fan base wants it to). Impressively, the new shows help his latest global trek approach the two-year mark, and they see him visiting a number of cities he’s already been to this time around, but clearly one (or sometimes two or three) dates in some of the biggest cities in the U.S. and Canada simply weren’t enough for his millions of fans.
After hitting up Australia and parts of Asia next month, he begins repeating cities he’s been to before in May, as he heads back to Europe to play to crowds who may have seen him when he first started the ÷ Tour on the continent last March. The many, many shows he’s playing across the pond (including four consecutive nights at stadiums in Manchester, London, and Cardiff) conclude in August, when he takes a short break and comes back to America.
Sheeran will spend the better part of the second of half of the year cross-crossing the United States playing some of the largest venues possible, which is especially impressive, given how many people saw him perform just last year. Tacking on a few dates isn’t out of the ordinary for the “Shape of You” hitmaker, but a complete second stint of massive stadiums that can seat well over 50,000 people each is a testament to how popular Sheeran is everywhere in the world.
Since he last played America in summer and fall of 2017, he’s scored another No. 1 hit in the form of “Perfect” with Beyoncé and collected two GRAMMYs (though perhaps he shouldn’t have), and those successes are likely going to help him sell hundreds of thousands of additional tickets before he’s finished promoting Divide.
Here are Ed Sheeran’s newly-announced U.S. dates that will finally conclude his latest tour and round out 2018 nicely for the superstar.
Aug. 18 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
Aug. 21 - San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park
Aug. 25 - Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
Aug. 30 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 31 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Sept. 8 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Sept. 14 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Sept. 15 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Sept. 21 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Sept. 22 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Sept. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
Sept. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
Oct. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
Oct. 6 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
Oct. 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
Oct. 17 - Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
Oct. 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Oct. 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park
Oct. 27 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Oct. 31 - New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Nov. 3 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Nov. 7 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
Nov. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Before he comes (back) to your town, watch Ed Sheeran speak with Fuse about his best friend Taylor and the music he was crafting at the time...which we all know very well now.
