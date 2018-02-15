Oh, that Frank Ocean! The mysterious artist has once again unexpectedly appeared from the shadows to provide a new track in the late-night hours of Valentine's Day. Well, not new exactly.
The singer decided to cover one of the biggest Hollywood classics in history, "Moon River." The song, which was made famous by Audrey Hepburn in 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's, went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song as well as the 1962 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. "Moon River" has been covered countless times since then, but Ocean maintained the dreaminess of the original and added a few high-pitched harmonies and an overall somber vibe.
His "Moon River" comes a month after he teased fans about pending new music.
Ocean, who mostly gives updates on Tumblr, posted a simple message—“IF YOU LIKED 2017, YOU’LL LOVE 2018.”—with a photo of someone wearing a yellow hat. There wasn't much to it, but it's enough for his fans to look forward to something. Last August, the singer dropped new track "Euphoria" during a surprise episode of his “blonded RADIO" show. Compare Ocean's cover to Hepburn's below.
As we wait to see what's next from the star, watch Frank Ocean talk about winning a BRIT Award a few years back.
