Oh, that Frank Ocean! The mysterious artist has once again unexpectedly appeared from the shadows to provide a new track in the late-night hours of Valentine's Day. Well, not new exactly.

The singer decided to cover one of the biggest Hollywood classics in history, "Moon River." The song, which was made famous by Audrey Hepburn in 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's, went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song as well as the 1962 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. "Moon River" has been covered countless times since then, but Ocean maintained the dreaminess of the original and added a few high-pitched harmonies and an overall somber vibe.