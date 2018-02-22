FUSE

Future Black History: The Musicians on the Brink

Enjoy this playlist and the No. 1 fact for why you need to be watching quickly rising stars like Normani, Amara la Negra, Kelela and many more who are on the cusp of making music history

​Amara la Negra

One sentence on why you should be watching: This Miami native proudly embraces her Afro-Latina heritage and is bringing a fresh sound to the male-centric reggaeton genre. –Bianca Gracie

Chloe x Halle

One sentence on why you should be watching: The sisters that were taken under Beyoncé's wings are on their to take their oh-so-relatable lyrics and oh-so-smooth harmonies to even greater heights when their debut album The Kids Are All Right drops in March. –Jeff Benjamin

​Daniel Caesar

One sentence on why you should be watching: Daniel Caesar’s soulful music will bring you back to the glory days of classic love-making R&B. –B.G.

​Goldlink

One sentence on why you should be watching: This DMV native isn’t your typical rapper—he blends electronic, hip-hop, house and R&B for a sound that is uniquely his own. –B.G.

​H.E.R.

One sentence on why you should be watching: H.E.R.’s mystery identity is a major part of her allure and her slick R&B tunes play into her fans’ vulnerability. –B.G.

Jaden Smith

One sentence on why you should be watching: Jaden Smith has grown to be way beyond just Will Smith’s youngest son with spitfire lyrics and dope fashion sense all making him one of the most exciting rappers on the scene. –B.G.

Jorja Smith

One sentence on why you should be watching: Jorja Smith’s warm, velvety vocals serve as comfort during your darkest times and brightest moments. –B.G.

Kaytranada

One sentence on why you should be watching: Kaytranada has been making beats that makes us dance for years, but now the Canadian DJ/producer is shifting from underground parties to your favorite radio station with the smoothest grooves. –B.G.

Kelela

One sentence on why you should be watching: An artist who can take us through a range of emotions via a range of different sounds and genres, all doing so with a pristine and delicate vocal approach that's undeniably hers. –J.B.

Kesha Lee

One sentence on why you should be watching: Kesha Lee has become the Atlanta rap scene’s secret weapon before she reached age 30 thanks to the engineer crafting hits for Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Future, Migos and more other of-the-moment rap superstars. –B.G.

Metro Boomin

One sentence on why you should be watching: When you hear that epic “If young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you!" drop, you already know the party is going to become extra lit because this budding producer has behind all of your favorite jams and has plenty more to come. –B.G.

MNEK

One sentence on why you should be watching: A necessary U.K. talent on the cusp of fame that already has hits as a producer and songwriter (working with the likes of Beyoncé, Little Mix, Dua Lipa) and singer (you can hear his husky growls on "Never Forget You" with Zara Larsson or his Top 40 U.K. single "The Rhythm"). –J.B.

Normani

One sentence on why you should be watching: Normani has been one fifth, now one fourth, of Fifth Harmony for over five years, but with the recent release "Love Lies", with fellow Future Black History honoree Khalid, the young star is shaping up to be the dark horse of pack with her eyes set on solo stardom and we’re excited for what’s to come. –Chris McPherson

Peppermint

One sentence on why you should be watching: As the first openly transgender contestant in RuPaul's Drag Race, Peppermint not only raises her voice for her underrepresented communities but on uplifting pop cuts that tackle topics like gender identity. –J.B.

Ravyn Lenae

One sentence on why you should be watching: With co-signs from SZA and Noname, the young R&B act feels on the cusp of great things with her just-released Crush EP that saw her opening up to collaborations, this time with fellow Future Black History honoree Steve Lacey. –J.B.

Sereyah

One sentence on why you should be watching: Fox’s Empire showstopper has perfected her role as singer Tiana Brown on the show and currently working on a solo music project that we can’t wait to hear. –Amissa Pitter

Stefflon Don

One sentence on why you should be watching: Stefflon Don fuses her Jamaican background and London upbringing in her fiery tracks. –B.G.

​Steve Lacy

One sentence on why you should be watching: The shy 19-year-old co-producer, guitarist and vocalist of band The Internet continues to rise producing GRAMMY-nominated songs ranging from tracks on Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. to The Internet’s Ego Death. –A.P. 

​WizKid

One sentence on why you should be watching: The Nigerian native has already made a name for himself in the international realm, but as Afrobeat continues to soar here in the states, WizKid will definitely be at the forefront. –B.G.

Wondagurl

One sentence on why you should be watching: An engineering prodigy since her teens, Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde has since linked her beats with the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott and done so with a focused social media presence that catches the biggest eyes in hip-hop and R&B. –J.B.

