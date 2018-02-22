Spotlight
Future Black History: The Musicians on the Brink
Enjoy this playlist and the No. 1 fact for why you need to be watching quickly rising stars like Normani, Amara la Negra, Kelela and many more who are on the cusp of making music history
One sentence on why you should be watching: When you hear that epic “If young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you!" drop, you already know the party is going to become extra lit because this budding producer has behind all of your favorite jams and has plenty more to come. –B.G.
One sentence on why you should be watching: A necessary U.K. talent on the cusp of fame that already has hits as a producer and songwriter (working with the likes of Beyoncé, Little Mix, Dua Lipa) and singer (you can hear his husky growls on "Never Forget You" with Zara Larsson or his Top 40 U.K. single "The Rhythm"). –J.B.
One sentence on why you should be watching: Normani has been one fifth, now one fourth, of Fifth Harmony for over five years, but with the recent release "Love Lies", with fellow Future Black History honoree Khalid, the young star is shaping up to be the dark horse of pack with her eyes set on solo stardom and we’re excited for what’s to come. –Chris McPherson
