In a day and age where the word "Nazi" is (alarmingly) being used more frequently than ever, our world requires a certain sensitivity when approaching topics like the Holocaust that saw the killing of six million European Jews and millions of others minority peoples during World War II. All making a German figure skater's decision to pair her routine with the score from Schindler's List all the more perplexing.

Vying for the gold medal, Nicole Schott took to the ice in the figure skating on Thursday at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic games with the score to Steven Spielberg's famously moving and heart-wrenching score filling the arena. Spielberg, who is Jewish, crafted Schindler's List to tell the real-life story of German industrialist Oskar Schindler and how he saved the lives of more than a thousand Jews during the Holocaust by hiring them to work in his factories which prevented them from being shipped to concentration camps. Under Nazi Leader Adolph Hitler, the Holocaust killed more than two-thirds of Europe's Jewish population, including a reported 144,000 Jews in Germany. Today, Schindler's List stands today as an award-winning beacon of defiance of evil and hope in humanity even in the midst of Nazi Germany.