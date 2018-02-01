Every Song on Harry Styles' Debut Solo Album Ranked

Photo of the day

Jan 30: Adele Channels Dolly

Adele is not shy when it comes to showing her inspirations love. In the past she gushed over Beyoncé, praised Céline Dion and even dressed up as George Michael, and now Dolly Parton is getting the Adele-love treatment. The singer, donning a blonde wig and and a pink outfit that would make Dolly proud, lovingly posted a photo on Instagram sharing, “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x.”