After a few false starts, it seems like Iggy Azalea has finally properly kicked off the promotional campaign supporting her sophomore album, and she’s done so with a song that could become another blockbuster for her.
Azalea’s new single “Savior” sees her aiming for pop domination and steering clear of hip-hop, despite the fact that she made her name in that field. In fact, while both Iggy and featured artist Quavo (of Migos) are known primarily as hip-hop musicians, this collaboration is a decidedly poppy affair. Both artists have tread this ground before, but it’s somewhat surprising to see that when they came together, the final product really didn’t have anything that could deem it even remotely “hip-hop.”
Having said that, the two pull off the dance-pop tune, and the surprise is a welcome one. The island vibes are still on-trend (though not very new), and hopefully this song hasn’t arrived too early to be a contender for a serious summer smash. Quavo—best known not only as one-third of Migos but also as the most in-demand featured hip-hop star of the moment—actually sings the chorus, which is somewhat shocking. The fact that he doesn't rap one single line of the entire song is unexpected, and it shows that Azalea wants to try new things this time around.
The Australian star released a sexy lyric video for the cut that features her writing and posing sexily in a number of different outfits in front of a stormy backdrop as the words being sung (or is it spoken?) appear in front of her. This is surely just the first visual to appear, and knowing Iggy, an even hotter treatment is surely on the way.
“Savior” might be exactly what its name implies, as Iggy could really use a hit right now. Throughout 2016 and 2017, the “Fancy” chart-topper dropped three singles (“Team,” “Mo Bounce,” and “Switch”), only one of which managed to chart. She kept promising that her second record was on the way, but after multiple delays, she finally shelved what she had been working on and switched labels.The newly-released “Savior” is her first track with Island Records, and it serves as the lead single from Surviving The Summer, her sophomore album that still doesn’t have a street date yet.
Now watch the "Savior" singer talk to Fuse about one of her favorite artists, Nas.
