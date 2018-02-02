After a few false starts, it seems like Iggy Azalea has finally properly kicked off the promotional campaign supporting her sophomore album, and she’s done so with a song that could become another blockbuster for her.

Azalea’s new single “Savior” sees her aiming for pop domination and steering clear of hip-hop, despite the fact that she made her name in that field. In fact, while both Iggy and featured artist Quavo (of Migos) are known primarily as hip-hop musicians, this collaboration is a decidedly poppy affair. Both artists have tread this ground before, but it’s somewhat surprising to see that when they came together, the final product really didn’t have anything that could deem it even remotely “hip-hop.”

Having said that, the two pull off the dance-pop tune, and the surprise is a welcome one. The island vibes are still on-trend (though not very new), and hopefully this song hasn’t arrived too early to be a contender for a serious summer smash. Quavo—best known not only as one-third of Migos but also as the most in-demand featured hip-hop star of the moment—actually sings the chorus, which is somewhat shocking. The fact that he doesn't rap one single line of the entire song is unexpected, and it shows that Azalea wants to try new things this time around.