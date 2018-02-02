Without warning on Friday morning, Jennifer Lopez surprised her fans the world over with a new English pop single entitled “Us,” which shows that while she does have a new Spanish album coming soon, she’s still committed to owning charts in two different languages. “Us” immediately brings warmth to the cold winter months and gets the listener moving, which is what Jennifer Lopez has always been known to do. Unlike many of her other recent pop efforts, Lopez’s vocals soar higher than the music, which is kept decidedly mid-tempo. Whether or not it ends up being one of her biggest hits, “Us” perfectly defines the superstar’s career, while still feeling incredibly fresh and forward-thinking. It’s pop, it’s dance, it’s Latin-influenced…it’s J.Lo!

The song was co-produced by Skrillex and Poo Bear, who have tons of experience crafting smash hits for the likes of Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi (at least when he’s partnered with the Biebs) and plenty of other successful acts. Nobody knows how to turn weird electro sounds into something the mainstream can grasp and dance to, and they’ve managed to accomplish that tricky task once again on “Us,” which is simultaneously odd and alluring. “Us” is Lopez’s first English single since 2016’s Meghan Trainor-penned “Ain’t Your Mama,” which was pushed as a potential hit, and then subsequently abandoned when it didn’t perform well. Since then, the actress/singer/dance/etc. (it’s impossible to list everything J.Lo does) has focused on TV projects and her upcoming Spanish-language album Por Primera Vez, which is supposedly coming this year.