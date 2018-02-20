Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

There seems to be a light of hope following the unfortunate tragedy of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14. The mass murder left 17 students and teachers dead and injured 14 others, and now the students have become a source of inspiration on their next steps in the aftermath. The young survivors have planned two events—the National School Walkout on March 14 and the March for Our Lives on March 24—where they will use their voices to put a spotlight on this country's dangerous and racially biased gun laws. It has been long overdue for a change, and these students will ensure it will finally happen. “We’re marching because it’s not just schools. It’s movie theaters, it’s concerts, it’s nightclubs. This kind of stuff can’t just happen," Alex Wind, one of the shooting's survivors told NBC's Meet The Press. "You know, we are marching for our lives, we’re marching for the 17 lives we lost. And we’re marching for our children’s lives and our children’s children and their children.”

The two events serve as a call to action for Congress to act effectively on gun violence and reevaluate their laws. Celebrities, citizen of Parkland and fellow activists have all come together to support the students' causes, which will of course give their plight a well-deserved and larger platform. Justin Bieber, Hayley Williams, Lady Gaga, Zendaya and others all shared information about the march on Twitter. "Cameron good talking to you last night. All of your bravery is amazing. I stand with you guys," Bieber tweeted while referencing student Cameron Kasky. George and Amal Clooney have also donated $500,000 to the cause. “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” Clooney said in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

