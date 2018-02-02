Justin Timberlake has celebrated the release of his new album Man of the Woods with a new video, his latest in a string of visuals that show the many different sides of the artist himself, his latest full-length, and the many different artistic styles of four different directors.

The clip is the fourth to be released from the pop singer’s new record, and it’s by far the most fun of the bunch...though not the best. The visual that accompanies “Man of the Woods” shows Timberlake at his goofiest, and it’s perfectly silly. Timberlake has previously proven his comedic chops on Saturday Night Live, and comedy seems to come naturally to him, even if "Man of the Woods" is only marginally funny. The special effects really make it seem like the pop star is in the forest among lumberjacks and pioneer folk—a message he’s confusingly tried to push throughout this new era, despite the music primarily sounding like it has no place in the woods.

Real-life wife Jessica Biel joins him for a dance in the trip, and while the entire production is only alright, their chemistry is undeniable, and they're clearly truly in love.