Let's be real here: a majority of us will be attending the Super Bowl 52's festivities for the food—not the actual game! But even if you're rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles or the New England Patriots, a fan of Justin Timberlake or just simply want to stuff your face with hot wings, adding alcohol to the mix makes everything better (responsibly, of course).
So we at Fuse created an essential drinking game that will make watching Timberlake's anticipated halftime show even more entertaining. Get familiar with all the rules prior to the big night this Sunday (Feb. 4) below!
TAKE A DRINK:
—If Justin Timberlake is wearing a fedora.
—Anytime he hits a falsetto note (be careful with this one!)
—Anytime Justin pulls out his trusty acoustic guitar.
—If Justin, his background singers or dancers are wearing flannel.
—Every time he mentions bringing "SexyBack"
—If the camera cuts to his son Silas or Jessica Biel on the screen
—If you hear the Minnesota Vikings' "Skol" chant (this one is for the actual football fans)
TAKE A SHOT:
—If Justin makes a Janet Jackson Nipplegate reference.
—Anytime a special guest makes an appearance
TAKE TWO SHOTS:
—If Chris Stapleton joins Justin to perform their new "Say Something" collaboration
—If any *NSYNC member makes an appearance.
DOWN THE ENTIRE BOTTLE:
—If the NFL commentators absolve Justin by stating his halftime show makes up for the Nipplegate scandal.
—If Janet actually comes on stage to rightfully reclaim her time.
Next, take it back to 2011 with a classic Fuse interview where Justin Timberlake praises Memphis band FreeSol's eclectic sound:
User Comments