"I Kissed a Girl" officially launched Katy Perry's career into the pop stratosphere, but nearly 10 years after her breakout hit the singer says she would make some changes to the lyrics.

While the song was considered by some as "lesbian-friendly" in 2008, others realized the potential harmful stereotypes about bisexuality and gender norms the song caused. Slant Magazine made a strong point when it wrote that the song "isn't problematic because it promotes homosexuality, but because its appropriation of the gay lifestyle exists for the sole purpose of garnering attention." Now in 2018, in a much different social climate, Perry admits she would make some changes to the lyrics.

"We've really changed, conversationally in the past 10 years," Perry told Glamour while looking back on the chart-topper. "We've come a long way. Bisexuality wasn't as talked about back then or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What's true for you can evolve."