"I Kissed a Girl" officially launched Katy Perry's career into the pop stratosphere, but nearly 10 years after her breakout hit the singer says she would make some changes to the lyrics.
While the song was considered by some as "lesbian-friendly" in 2008, others realized the potential harmful stereotypes about bisexuality and gender norms the song caused. Slant Magazine made a strong point when it wrote that the song "isn't problematic because it promotes homosexuality, but because its appropriation of the gay lifestyle exists for the sole purpose of garnering attention." Now in 2018, in a much different social climate, Perry admits she would make some changes to the lyrics.
"We've really changed, conversationally in the past 10 years," Perry told Glamour while looking back on the chart-topper. "We've come a long way. Bisexuality wasn't as talked about back then or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What's true for you can evolve."
The admittance is a nice nod to Perry's questionable past with the LGBTQ community at the start of her career. Her 2008 buzz single "Ur So Gay" boasted emasculating and derogatory lyrics ("I can't believe I fell in love with someone that wears more makeup than me / You're so gay and you don't even like boys").
While Perry had defended her songs at the time, saying "Ur So Gay" was "not a negative connotation" but about "how in this world of 2008 girls are thrown into a lion's den of 'Who's on this team and who's on that team?'" But she since created more inclusive music ("Firework" is considered a modern-day gay anthem and featured a same-sex couple in the music video) and becoming an undeniable advocate to the LGBTQ community (she worked with Stonewall on their It Gets Better Project, voiced public support of same-sex marriages and LGBTQ equality, and was awarded the Trevor Hero Award by The Trevor Project in 2012 and received a Nation Equality Award from Human Rights Campaign last year for her advocacy). All of which make for a new, 2018 version of "I Kissed a Girl" all the more enticing if she wanted to recreate it for the 10-year anniversary this spring. Let's do it, girl!
Take it back to the beginning of Katy's career with one of her earliest interviews, explaining her love for gay icon Freddie Mercury:
