The 2,000-plus attendees at the One 805 Kick Ash Bash in Summerland, Calif. over the weekend were in for a great surprise when Katy Perry popped up for an unexpected performance. The benefit concert helped to raise almost $2 million, which will go towards emergency services, equipment and the survivors of the Thomas Fire last December and mudslides that occurred a few days later in Montecito. The pop star, who grew up in Santa Barbara, performed acoustic versions of her hits like "A Part of Me" and "Firework." She dedicated the latter to 14-year-old Lauren Cantin, who was rescued from her home after it was engulfed by the mud and debris. Her father was unfortunately one of the 21 victims who were killed in the natural disaster.

"This means the world to me," Perry told CNN. "This is where I flourish. My heart was broken by the tragedy, the mudslide. I'll do anything to help this community." It's both encouraging and important to see these celebrities use their platform to raise awareness, as seen with the terrible natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Mexico and other Caribbean islands, as well as the recent Parkland school shooting. These survivors can use sources of comfort and having their favorite artist or actress recognize their determination is all the more humbling. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were in attendance as well. "The news has moved on, but we have not moved on," DeGeneres said, comparing the aftermath of the mudslide is similar to the hurricanes in her hometown of New Orleans. "And it's not just rich people and billionaires, it's everybody," she continued. Along with Perry, the other artists who performed at the One 805 Kick Ash Bash included: David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Dishwalla, Alan Parsons and Friends, Glen Phillips, Steve Vai, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Kenny Loggins, David Crosby, The Doors' Robby Krieger and The Caverns. Comedian Dennis Miller served as the emcee.

