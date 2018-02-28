Kelela continues to expand her creativity with music videos, and her latest one for "Frontline" is nostalgic in an unexpected way. Remember the early '00s obsession with The Sims, where we would run home after school to play with our characters. If you were really advanced (and naughty), you figured out the jailbreak codes to make couples fight, argue and have sex.

Well Kelela has taken that piece of teen nostalgia to create her own fantasy where she breaks free from her ex-boyfriend. A simulated version of the singer drives up to her man's home (in a slick droptop Mercedes-Benz convertible) to deliver the bad news and sheds a single, glittery tear. She then sparks up a blunt to calm her nerves while reminiscing on both good and bad times with her ex. Kelela then picks up her two best girlfriends and they go on a joyride.

Kelela worked on the video's concept with Mischa Notcutt, while Claudia Matè developed the animation and visual effects. "With this Sims-like video, I was able to tell my story in a light-hearted but dramatic way," she told Rolling Stone. "It's about leaving your ex with the wind in your hair while acknowledging a curiously complex feeling of pain that he has left you for a white woman." The end result is quite mesmerizing, fusing virtual reality with abstract visuals and real-life heartbreak. It is another example of Afrofuturism, which has been a rising trend within the Black media and arts community. To break it down, the concept is a reimagining of a world where Black people are closely living with futuristic science and technology.