Just days after Kendrick Lamar unleashed his stunning "All The Stars" video with SZA, an artist has come forth to accuse the rapper of stealing her artwork. British-Liberian artist Lina Iris Viktor has issued a letter (via her lawyer) that was sent to Top Dawg Entertainment label head Anthony Tiffith on Feb. 10 explaining the alleged copyright violation. According to Viktor, one of her 24-karat gold, patterned artworks in her series of paintings “Constellations" was used without her permission, The New York Times reports. She states Marvel reps contacted her twice to have her work shown, but she declined. Even after she turned the offer down, the work (or something similar to it) was apparently used around the three-minute mark of the video. “The infringement of Ms. Viktor’s rights is willful and egregious,” the lawyer's letter says, adding that she is willing “to discuss a resolution of all her claims, consisting at a minimum of a public apology for the unauthorized use and a license fee.”

You can judge the comparisons for yourself below, but seeing the two images side by side does raise a few eyebrows as to why Lamar's camp would reportedly take artwork from an African artist for a video that is meant to praise African culture. “Why would they do this?" Viktor told NYT. "It’s an ethical issue, because what the whole film purports is that it’s about black empowerment, African excellence — that’s the whole concept of the story. And at the same time they’re stealing from African artists."

I spy Lina Iris Viktor’s work or influence/homage (amongst other artists, too, i.e. Yayoi Kusama) in this new SZA x Kendrick video. gorgeous and inspiring. pic.twitter.com/tQwD0Yy17C — huny young (@huny) February 8, 2018

