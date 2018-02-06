Sure, it’s only February, but is it too early to state with confidence that the best music video of 2018 has just been released?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” video was just unveiled a short time ago, and it is truly a wondrous sight to behold. Everything about the video is visually stunning, and it’s difficult to tell what’s real and what isn’t. The all-things-African-themed treatment is dark, colorful, and celebratory. From the clothing to the dancing to the magnificent sets, African culture is revered and hoisted onto a pedestal in this latest release in a way few artists have managed to do, and in a way it truly deserves. "Beautiful" doesn't do it justice, and it really is the sort of thing that must be seen—nay, experienced—to be truly understood.

“All the Stars” is a triumph, and it’s difficult to imagine any musician releasing anything better this year.