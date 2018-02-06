Sure, it’s only February, but is it too early to state with confidence that the best music video of 2018 has just been released?
Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” video was just unveiled a short time ago, and it is truly a wondrous sight to behold. Everything about the video is visually stunning, and it’s difficult to tell what’s real and what isn’t. The all-things-African-themed treatment is dark, colorful, and celebratory. From the clothing to the dancing to the magnificent sets, African culture is revered and hoisted onto a pedestal in this latest release in a way few artists have managed to do, and in a way it truly deserves. "Beautiful" doesn't do it justice, and it really is the sort of thing that must be seen—nay, experienced—to be truly understood.
“All the Stars” is a triumph, and it’s difficult to imagine any musician releasing anything better this year.
Frequent Lamar collaborator Dave Meyers helmed the clip, which isn’t surprising given what a terrific job he did on the hip-hop musician’s “Humble.,” which won the two both the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year and a GRAMMY for Best Music Video. The legendary director has also worked on memorable treatments for the likes of Camila Cabello (“Havana”), Kelly Clarkson (“Love So Soft”), Katy Perry (“Swish Swish” with Nicki Minaj), Pink (“So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” and many others), and even Britney Spears (“Lucky”). It's not hard to imagine that this time next year, Lamar, SZA, Meyers, and The Little Homies will have more of those awards to their credit thanks to this effort.
While the song doesn’t particularly sound like anything either of the accomplished artists has released thus far, trying something new for this project was a smart decision, and hopefully it will pay off handsomely. The tune was the first single released from the Black Panther soundtrack, which Lamar is producing. It hasn’t become a surefire hit in the way that the hip-hop star is used to these days, but it still has plenty of time to rocket up the charts, and a video this incredible will surely help it gain some much-deserved attention.
After enjoying "All the Stars" in all of its glory, check out Kendrick talking to Fuse at Bonnaroo just as he was blowing up.
