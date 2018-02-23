Logic has already built a sturdy and loyal fan base since his debut in 2014, but last year found the rapper receiving immense mainstream stardom. It was all thanks to "1-800-273-8255," the third single featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid from his third album Everybody, that dominated every corner of the music industry.

Also dubbed as "the suicide song," it received praise for providing hope for those who may have been searching for a way out and also pushed more people to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (which the song's title is named after). "1-800-273-8255" went on to be certified four-times platinum, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and earned Song of the Year and Best Music Video nominations at the 2018 GRAMMYs. As the song became more successful, many were blinded by its popularity that we forgot that Logic could actually rap.

Fast forward to right now and Logic's newly released "44 More" track, the sequel to “44 Bars” from his 2016 mixtape, Bobby Tarantino. It's a not-so-subtle reminder that 28-year-old has bars for days. To put it simply, the track goes hard. Listen above.