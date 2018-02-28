Logic is still reeling off the success of his Everybody album and the widely acclaimed "1-800-273-8255" single, the latter of which went 4x Platinum and earned two GRAMMY nominations. To celebrate, the rapper surprise-released a new song titled "Overnight" that shuts down the haters' beliefs that he achieved these career-defining feats, well, overnight.

The rapper has been working on new music with his collaborators in Tokyo, Japan and Maui, Hawaii and decided "Why not just drop a video for the heck of it?" The video captures Logic's carefree spirit as he takes over the streets of the cities. He plays with a Rubik's cube, plays by the pool and even gets a tattoo in Japanese characters. "Life good, 'cause I just got quoted two hundred a show / Oh no, oh no, two hundred a show / Overnight, all this money that I've been makin', I gave it right back / To all of the people that made me, you know we like that," he raps.