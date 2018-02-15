While most people were celebrating the many forms of love in their life yesterday, Machine Gun Kelly was busy dumping his girlfriend...at least he was in his new video.

The hip-hop musician chose Valentine’s Day to release the visual for his new single “The Break Up,” a particularly cold venture. The colorful clip sees the artist calling his female love interest and ending things in an especially ugly fashion—and with some less than respectful language—but it’s supposed to be cool, because, you know, he’s “a player.” The musician and director rely heavily on the brightly-hued set and costumes to keep the viewer watching with the end of the vaguely '90s-themed trip seeing both the musician and his former flame have moved on to other people, and all is...well? Watch above and decide for yourself.