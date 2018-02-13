With a Best New Artist nomination at the 2017 Latin GRAMMYs, songwriting credits on a slew of global hits, not to mention one of Latin music's most famous fathers in Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky have been on an upward trajectory in the music business for a few years. But the Latin-pop brother duo is proving to be even more forward-thinking than with just their melodies with their new remix of their single "Mi Mala."

While the original was a slow and sensual reggaeton single featuring Colombia's reggaeton-pop singer Karol G, the guys took the star power up a notch by adding not one, not two, but three additional Latinx superstars to the mix—all female and all badasses in their own nature. The "Mi Mala" remix adds Dominican-American singer-songwriter Leslie Grace, Argentinian musician-actress Lali, and Becky G, who currently has one of the Latin scene's biggest songs at the moment with "Mayores," to a star-studded remix in a way the music industry, in general, does not typically see.

Usually, star-studded remixes are loaded with dudes with maybe one key female added (e.g. Just today Chris Jeday unleashed his remix to "Ahora Dice" to make the lineup now J Balvin, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Offset, Arcángel and Cardi B). Mau y Ricky adding a ton of female power to up their single show them flipping the tables and placing the power in the women to help expand their message.