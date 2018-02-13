With a Best New Artist nomination at the 2017 Latin GRAMMYs, songwriting credits on a slew of global hits, not to mention one of Latin music's most famous fathers in Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky have been on an upward trajectory in the music business for a few years. But the Latin-pop brother duo is proving to be even more forward-thinking than with just their melodies with their new remix of their single "Mi Mala."
While the original was a slow and sensual reggaeton single featuring Colombia's reggaeton-pop singer Karol G, the guys took the star power up a notch by adding not one, not two, but three additional Latinx superstars to the mix—all female and all badasses in their own nature. The "Mi Mala" remix adds Dominican-American singer-songwriter Leslie Grace, Argentinian musician-actress Lali, and Becky G, who currently has one of the Latin scene's biggest songs at the moment with "Mayores," to a star-studded remix in a way the music industry, in general, does not typically see.
Usually, star-studded remixes are loaded with dudes with maybe one key female added (e.g. Just today Chris Jeday unleashed his remix to "Ahora Dice" to make the lineup now J Balvin, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Offset, Arcángel and Cardi B). Mau y Ricky adding a ton of female power to up their single show them flipping the tables and placing the power in the women to help expand their message.
The just-unleashed music video (above) also continues this powerful message. While many would argue that compared to their male counterparts, women are typically oversexualized and put on display. But in the "Mi Mala" remix video, everyone's on an equal platform. Karol, Becky, Leslie and Lali all get to pose and smize for a camera recording them, but they're not doing it for Mau y Ricky's affection. Instead, the guys get to cooly hang out with their co-stars' faces projecting on screens. Furthermore, the diversity of Latin music's female superstars are on display here with all different kinds of body types, singing styles, fashion looks and hair colors are displayed by all four women who personify the exciting range of types of people around the world rocking the industry.
While Latin music is in an exciting, strong place around the world—thanks to breakout hits like Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" and J Balvin's "Mi Gente"—it's been the men leading the conversation as the likes of Enrique Iglesias, Maluma, Romeo Santos, Prince Royce, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, CNCO, Wisin y Yandel, and more. In fact, the only two women to hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart in the past five years are Shakira (with her Maluma collab "Chantaje") and Beyoncé (with the remix of "Mi Gente").
Mau y Ricky's "Mi Mala" remix is more than just a hot rework, it's a larger spotlight on the great female talent coming from the Latin music community and highlights the necessity to shed more light on it.
Next, watch fellow fierce Latina Snow tha Product talk about why being Hispanic is awesome:
User Comments