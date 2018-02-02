It's always a great day when Missy Elliott released new music! The artist has been in and out of the spotlight in recent years, but she dropped a fiery banger that will hold us over until she decides to bless us with a new album. "Get It" features Busta Rhymes and a Kelly Rowland sample, which comes a few days before the two rappers' Super Bowl commercial.
"Get it, get it, flip it, tip it, dip it," Rowland chants in the background as Busta opens the track with his signature spitfire flow. Missy quickly follows suit, flexing her musical versatility by compacting a handful of different flows in her commanding verse. "Pop to the pop, drop like a drop top/ Everybody lookin' when I step into the spot / See the way I rock, I'm hot you not/ Everybody wanna clock / man get off my jock," she raps as she fires back at haters. While "Get It" is a showstopper, it would have been more worthwhile if Rowland's presence was more than just a lopped sample.
This isn't the first time the trio have collaborated though. Busta and Missy shared the mic on 1998's “Get Contact,” 2008's “She's Fine” and 2012’s “Why Stop Now (Remix).” Rowland and Missy also teamed up for Fantasia’s 2013 single “Without Me.” "Get It" appears to be a one-off single to promote their Super Bowl commercial with Doritos and Mountain Dew. But we're still eagerly waiting for Missy to release her follow-up to 2005's The Cookbook album and last January's "I'm Better" single. As for Busta? His 10th studio album is set to come out sometime soon. Stream "Get It" below:
Next, watch Missy Elliott's longtime friend and collaborator Tweet discuss their relationship as well as unreleased music:
