It's always a great day when Missy Elliott released new music! The artist has been in and out of the spotlight in recent years, but she dropped a fiery banger that will hold us over until she decides to bless us with a new album. "Get It" features Busta Rhymes and a Kelly Rowland sample, which comes a few days before the two rappers' Super Bowl commercial.

"Get it, get it, flip it, tip it, dip it," Rowland chants in the background as Busta opens the track with his signature spitfire flow. Missy quickly follows suit, flexing her musical versatility by compacting a handful of different flows in her commanding verse. "Pop to the pop, drop like a drop top/ Everybody lookin' when I step into the spot / See the way I rock, I'm hot you not/ Everybody wanna clock / man get off my jock," she raps as she fires back at haters. While "Get It" is a showstopper, it would have been more worthwhile if Rowland's presence was more than just a lopped sample.