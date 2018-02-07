The latest Deadpool 2 trailer takes the first teaser up a couple notches and it is absolutely brilliant, witty as hell and features an unexpected surprise cameo. There's no reason why you shouldn't be excited for this movie! Instead of focusing on Deadpool, this time around the spotlight is on Cable.

We are officially introduced to the menacing character (played by Josh Brolin), which appears serious at first. “I was born into war, bred into it,” he says. “People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it.” But the trailer soon gets goofy as Deadpool's alter ego Wade Wilson breaks the fourth wall and complains about the visual effects (while poking fun at DC, when Justice League digitally removed Henry Cavill's mustache). We are then taken to an action figure rendition of the script with the Deadpool toy dressed up as Woody from Toy Story. But one of the best parts of the trailer is the appearance of Terry Crews, as no one even knew it was going to be in the movie.