FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Olympics

All The Musical Moments at the 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics are well underway, and they might be the most musical games yet

1
1 / 4

“Imagine” At The Opening Ceremony

While some people were expecting the opening ceremony to feature high-octane performances of some of the biggest K-pop songs, some of which have become international hits, that’s not exactly what transpired. Instead, South Korean folk artist Jeon In-kwon, indie rocker Ha Hyun-woo, and K-pop singer Ahn Ji-young came together to put their spin on John Lennon’s inspirational tune “Imagine.” The musicians were surrounded by people holding candles, and it made for a wonderful, peaceful moment of TV.

1 / 4
2
2 / 4

K-Pop As Athletes Walked Out

While K-pop wasn’t front and center during the performance part of the opening ceremony, some of the best-known and most popular singles from the genre were played during the event, giving them at least a bit of the spotlight. Athletes from all around the world walked out to hit K-pop tunes, which allowed the style of music to shine. Team USA had the honor of parading into the stadium to Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” while other countries made their way into the first party of the Olympics to songs like BTS’ “DNA,” BigBang’s “Fantastic Baby,” and Red Velvet’s “Red Flavor.”

2 / 4
3
3 / 4

Torchbearers

Before the games actually began, a number of well-known South Korean musicians enjoyed the honor of carry the Olympic torch, one of many traditions attached to the games. Members and former members of highly-successful Korean groups like Super Junior, Girl’s Day, 2NE1, as well as solo artists like Monsta X all took turns holding the flame and carrying it on its long journey to the stadium where the event officially kicked off.

3 / 4
4
4 / 4

Music To Skate To

There aren’t many sports that require music to be played while an athlete is competing (and in fact, it is typically not allowed), but various forms of skating are the exceptions. Athletes must choose a song that accompanies their routine, and the choices this year have run the gamut from familiar pop tunes to Latin smashes, and even a few rock options have been selected. The list of tracks played during figure skating is too long to post in full, but songs like Coldplay’s “O (Fly On),” “Fix You,” and “Paradise,” The Beatles’ "Come Together," "Let It Be," and "Help!,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” Ed Sheeran’s “Make It Rain,” and even Beyoncé’s “Run The World (Girls)” and “Halo” have already been incorporated into routines.

4 / 4
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Recording Artist Halsey and Actor Taraji P Henson attends the 2018 amfAR Gala New York at Cipria

    Feb 8: 2018 amfAR Gala

    Halsey and Taraji get together for a good cause. As host of last night’s amfAR Gala in New York City, Taraji P. Henson helped raise $1.6 million for researchers around the world working on a cure for HIV. Also in attendance was Queen Latifah, Heidi Klum, Maxwell and Halsey, who closed the event with an intamiate performance.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    List

    22 Best Valentine’s Makeout Songs

    List

    Love Sucks: Here Are 25 Essential Pop Breakup Anthems

    Playlist

    The 15 Best Love Songs for a Perfect Valentine's Day

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Charli XCX (R) performs with special guest Halsey on Day Four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on AugusWe Stand With Women

    The 23 Strongest Female Friendships in Music

    Ed Sheeran performs onstage during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2017 in New YoOn The Road

    Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is Thankfully Never Going to End

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Super Bowl

    The Last 19 Super Bowl Halftime Shows, Ranked

    Prince performs at half time during Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears at Dolphins Stadium in MiPhoto Feature

    Super Bowl Halftime History: 36 Star-Studded Photos

    Steven Tyler, lead singer for Aerosmith, plants a kiss on Britney Spears cheek during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV atPhoto Feature

    Iconic Fashion Moments in Super Bowl Halftime History

    Load More