The students of the Parkland shooting have quickly become a source of inspiration, as their fight for gun control has sparked a movement all over the country. These young activists prove this generation is in fact aware of the government's blatant loopholes and they are not backing down until the laws are changed.
The survivors' courage has been recognized by numerous celebrities, and the latest to praise their efforts is Oprah. The mogul compared the Parkland students to the Civil Rights pioneers during an Associated Press interview while promoting A Wrinkle In Time. “It’s an evolving moment for our country: The same thing happened, as you know, back in the ’50s and ’60s for the civil rights movement,” she explained. “Young people said, ‘We will not tolerate what our ancestors have tolerated. We have had enough and we’re willing to fight for it and willing to march in the streets for it and, if necessary, die for it.’”
When asked if she will be attending the March For Our Lives event next month, Oprah said she was unsure but wants the focus to be the young leaders. "These young people get to be literally warriors of the light,” she continued. "That’s what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to — through their voices, through the March For Our Lives — say, ‘We will not let this happen again. We are going to do what we can to banish the darkness.'"
Oprah recently matched George and Amal Clooney's hefty $500,000 donation to the survivors' cause. "George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives,'" she tweeted. "These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard." The two events—the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives—will take place on March 14 and March 24, respectively. There the activists will continue to highlight this country's dangerous gun laws.
Parkland, Florida students are raising their voices for change, and the world is watching. pic.twitter.com/nacbhG0jf9— Fuse (@fusetv) February 23, 2018
Below, watch Zara Larsson explain why she supports teens speaking out about politics:
User Comments