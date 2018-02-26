The students of the Parkland shooting have quickly become a source of inspiration, as their fight for gun control has sparked a movement all over the country. These young activists prove this generation is in fact aware of the government's blatant loopholes and they are not backing down until the laws are changed.

The survivors' courage has been recognized by numerous celebrities, and the latest to praise their efforts is Oprah. The mogul compared the Parkland students to the Civil Rights pioneers during an Associated Press interview while promoting A Wrinkle In Time. “It’s an evolving moment for our country: The same thing happened, as you know, back in the ’50s and ’60s for the civil rights movement,” she explained. “Young people said, ‘We will not tolerate what our ancestors have tolerated. We have had enough and we’re willing to fight for it and willing to march in the streets for it and, if necessary, die for it.’”