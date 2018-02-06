Paramore's music videos for their After Laughter era are some of their best yet, and the latest one continues their heartbreaking display of sad-pop. "Rose-Colored Boy," one of the fan favorites from the album, finds the group transporting to the '80s. Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro play a retro news reporter team who absolutely cannot stand each other. But they leave their disagreements backstage and put on a fake smile once the cameras begin rolling. But Hayley's character becomes overwhelmed with the pressures of media and comes face to face with a younger version of herself, who blatantly asks "What are you doing?"

She later has a breakdown, tossing her coffee mug into the breaker, which causes a blackout in the newsroom. The moment is similar to the iconic "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore" speech from the 1976 Oscar-winning film Network. And be sure to watch the video to the end to see Hayley's fake smile, a moment that is worth all the awards. "Rose-Colored Boy" follows previous singles "Fake Happy," "Hard Times" and "Told You So." In a recent New York Times interview, the band explained they've "dipped into cleaner, more rhythmic and synth-kissed textures of the ’70s and ’80s, owing to recent obsessions with Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, Cyndi Lauper and Blondie" for the new album.