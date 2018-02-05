MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Today officially marks the beginning of Rae Sremmurd's new era, as everyone's favorite rap duo dropped a brand new song. "T'd Up," produced by Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, and Chopsquad DJ, grabs your attention with its weighty 808s, whistle-blowing synths and Swae Lee's confident verse.

"I'm so fresh I need a fuckin' lint brushI don't want the truck if it ain't lifted upDrink so fast, I just done got the hiccups," he spits. Lee's brother Slim Jxmmi then swoops in with a brag-heavy verse, rapping: "These girls comin' in teams (yeah) / We drinkin' CÎROC, not lean (not lean) / Young niggas so hot like steam / Can't go out sad, not me." The track is the first single from Rae Sremmurd's upcoming project, which was revealed to be a triple-disc album. SR3MM will be the joint album, while Jxmtroduction and Swaecation will be Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee's solo LPs, respectively.

Producer/Ear Drummers CEO Mike Will Made-It explained the inspiration behind the triple album came from Outkast's 2003 GRAMMY-winning Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. "A lot of y’all could be too young for this but this is where the inspiration for the Rae Sremmurd separate albums packaged together comes from," he tweeted. "Idk if I was the only one, but I was wishing there was one more side with straight songs from OutKast the group."

A lot of y’all could be too young for this but this is where the inspiration for the Rae Sremmurd separate albums packaged together comes from. Idk if I was the only one, but I was wishing there was one more side with straight songs from OutKast the group. https://t.co/Ig0E1xeEnV — Mike WiLL Made It 🦍 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) February 4, 2018

SR3MMSEASON STARTING THIS WEEK . ITS TIME TO START GIVING YALL THESE NEW WAVES TO VIBE TO. WE APPRECIATE THE PATIENCE & SUPPORT, SREMMLIFE ‼️ 🤞🏾



👂🏾🥁🌊



- WILLY DA CEO — Mike WiLL Made It 🦍 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) February 4, 2018