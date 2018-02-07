Selena Gomez has always been open about the importance of taking care of her mental and physical health, and the starlet's latest interview gives comforting words to an aspect many people suffering worry about most: recovery.
Taking to Harper's Bazaar in a new cover story, the singer-actress was realistic and candid about wellness. "Anyone who knows me knows I will always start with my health and my well-being," she shared with the magazine. "I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome. There won’t be a day when I’m like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress—I won!' I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else." I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place."
The former Disney star realizing, and accepting, that there most likely isn't a beautiful, nicely wrapped final destination when it comes to mental-health battles is a positive mindset to have and shows her fighting the long fight when it comes to her wellness. As long as she's working towards being healthier, which it clearly seems she is, she's winning. Some people battle illness all their life and that does not bar mental health.
Gomez also shared her thoughts on social media and how it can affect her mental health too. With 133 million followers, Gomez described her complex relationship with Instagram—the application she is the most followed user on—and how it can affect her mentally.
"I have a complex relationship with Instagram, to say the least," she added. "It has given me a voice amid all the noise of people trying to narrate my life for me and allows me to say, 'Hey, I'm gonna post this, and this is gonna take care of the 1,200 stories that people think are interesting but actually aren't, and aren't even true.' So it empowers me in that way because it's my words and my voice and my truth...it's an incredible platform, but in a lot of ways it's given young people, myself included, a false representation of what's important. So, yeah, it's a complex relationship. Probably one of my most difficult relationships."
Selena's self-awareness on her disorders and what can trigger her are important steps in managing and dealing with mental health. Not only is Gomez is proving to be a positive example to anyone who may be dealing with such difficulties with empowering and practical advice, but also normalizing the conversation and worries about them too.
Find help for anxiety and depression for yourself or someone you know via the AADA.
