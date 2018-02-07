Selena Gomez has always been open about the importance of taking care of her mental and physical health, and the starlet's latest interview gives comforting words to an aspect many people suffering worry about most: recovery.

Taking to Harper's Bazaar in a new cover story, the singer-actress was realistic and candid about wellness. "Anyone who knows me knows I will always start with my health and my well-being," she shared with the magazine. "I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome. There won’t be a day when I’m like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress—I won!' I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else." I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place."

The former Disney star realizing, and accepting, that there most likely isn't a beautiful, nicely wrapped final destination when it comes to mental-health battles is a positive mindset to have and shows her fighting the long fight when it comes to her wellness. As long as she's working towards being healthier, which it clearly seems she is, she's winning. Some people battle illness all their life and that does not bar mental health.