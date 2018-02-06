Seventeen is making sure their 2018 is starting off on the right note by releasing a new single and special new album. The 13-member boy band dropped their latest single "Thanks," an energizing new electro-pop cut with trappy snares and rushing synthesizers that continues to prove you never what you'll get from the multifaceted group. Lyrically, the guys can't find anything to say but "thanks" for a relationship that's ended but they're appreciative of what it taught them.

The band gives viewers what appears like an intimate look inside their lives as K-pop idols as hang out in the recording studio, stretch in a dance practice area and—in an awesomely progressive move—prepare their own makeup in a dressing room. While most K-pop videos are known for their glossy sets or intricate storylines, Seventeen change up their narrative on this visual by giving fans a look into what life together looks like and how they the members interact with one another. "Thanks" is the lead single off of what Seventeen are calling their "special album" Directors Cut which comes with three more new songs in the zippy synth-pop cut "Thinkin' About You," the racing rock joint "Run to You" and "Falling for U" with its R&B groove. Listen below via Apple Music: