As hits like "Despacito" and "Mi Gente" proved, there's a hot market for crossover Latin hits and the latest brings together a Mexican pop princess, a Puerto Rican reggaeton star and one of America's most reliable chart toppers.

"1, 2, 3" is the new single from Sofia Reyes with the singer-songwriter bringing her signature, bilingual style to a saxobeat-inspired production that might be the "Solo Yo" star's her most accessible sound yet. Like past singles "Muevelo" and "Conmigo," Reyes moves seamlessly from English to Spanish in a way that proves no matter what language you speak, you can groove along with a good song.

Featured guest Jason Derulo even sprinkles in a little Spanish in his sexy second verse in yet another move that proves how pop music is growing more global by the minute. Soon enough, De La Ghetto shakes things up with his energetic bridge before Sofia and Jason end the song with ad-libs from the rapper to bring together all their talents to close out the track.