As hits like "Despacito" and "Mi Gente" proved, there's a hot market for crossover Latin hits and the latest brings together a Mexican pop princess, a Puerto Rican reggaeton star and one of America's most reliable chart toppers.
"1, 2, 3" is the new single from Sofia Reyes with the singer-songwriter bringing her signature, bilingual style to a saxobeat-inspired production that might be the "Solo Yo" star's her most accessible sound yet. Like past singles "Muevelo" and "Conmigo," Reyes moves seamlessly from English to Spanish in a way that proves no matter what language you speak, you can groove along with a good song.
Featured guest Jason Derulo even sprinkles in a little Spanish in his sexy second verse in yet another move that proves how pop music is growing more global by the minute. Soon enough, De La Ghetto shakes things up with his energetic bridge before Sofia and Jason end the song with ad-libs from the rapper to bring together all their talents to close out the track.
"1, 2, 3" is the lead single from Reyes' sophomore album, following her debut with 2017's Louder! Even if this release isn't the one to connect instantly with audiences (lyrics like "If you want to turn it on / Go get a lightbulb" are somewhat headscratchers while the accompanying music video lacks a cohesive styling throughout), it's clear Ms. Sofia is thinking even more globally about her sound making her crucial crossover potential all the more exciting.
Watch the full video for "1, 2, 3" above and then check out fellow Latin superstar Nicky Jam talking about his crossover and the huge role Enrique Iglesias played:
