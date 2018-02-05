Okay, let me get this out the way first. In my twenty-odd years of living, I have never seen any of the Star Wars movies. It's easy for me to admit this since sci-fi films aren't an interest to me...but that changed once the debut Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer premiered this morning.

To put it blankly, the trailer looks damn good! Based on two-minute teaser, it seems like the 10th installment in the franchise (and the second in the Star Wars anthology) will captivate a larger audience that expands beyond the diehard fans. There are shots of Chewbacca, the Millennium Falcon and Donald Glover looking dapper as the young Lando. Oh there's also the official introduction of Han Solo, but the rest of the characters surprisingly steal his shine. The film looks more badass than any previous ones in the modern series, revving up the intensity with action scenes and near-death moments. Even if you're not the biggest Star Wars fan, this one may just be worth seeing in theaters.