Okay, let me get this out the way first. In my twenty-odd years of living, I have never seen any of the Star Wars movies. It's easy for me to admit this since sci-fi films aren't an interest to me...but that changed once the debut Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer premiered this morning.
To put it blankly, the trailer looks damn good! Based on two-minute teaser, it seems like the 10th installment in the franchise (and the second in the Star Wars anthology) will captivate a larger audience that expands beyond the diehard fans. There are shots of Chewbacca, the Millennium Falcon and Donald Glover looking dapper as the young Lando. Oh there's also the official introduction of Han Solo, but the rest of the characters surprisingly steal his shine. The film looks more badass than any previous ones in the modern series, revving up the intensity with action scenes and near-death moments. Even if you're not the biggest Star Wars fan, this one may just be worth seeing in theaters.
Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich as the titular character, Glover, Woody Harrelson playing Han's mentor, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton. The film is set to premiere on May 25, 2018. Ron Howard stepped in as director last summer when Chris Miller and Phil Lord exited the project. Sources claim The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street duo were fired from the movie due to "creative differences over style and tone" between themselves and longtime Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan. Miller and Lord spent nearly the past five months directing the film in London. "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement.
"But it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon." Next, take a trip down memory lane with this classic interview with a young Donald Glover where he breaks down his vast vision:
