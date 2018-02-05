It's been less than 24 hours since Justin Timberlake rocked the stage in Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52's halftime show, which led to mixed reviews mainly due to the Prince tribute. But we're already thinking about which star should take over the show next year !

There are plenty of artists and bands who deserve to a chance to perform, when Super Bowl 53 lands at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019. Is it time for Taylor Swift's reign? Or should Janet Jackson make a proper comeback? Maybe the halftime needs a rapper's presence like Jay-Z or Drake. Or if they want to get the place dancing, Rihanna or Jennifer Lopez are great options as well.