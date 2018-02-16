Just a few weeks after returning with their recent single “Sick Boy,” former EDM powerhouses The Chainsmokers have gifted their fans with another new proper single, “You Owe Me,” which came with a disturbing video as well.

The just-released tune is tough to classify as there is very little about the tune that screams “EDM,” and those who clicked play in the hopes of hearing a big drop need to wait until the song is nearly over for something that comes even close to what they'd expect from the duo. The production relies on a soft horn and a repetitive guitar chord, which further proves that the chart-topping pair has decided to try something new this time around, trading festival-ready beats for something that sounds like it was crafted by a band and not a computer. Still, the whole thing is rather muted, which is the one thing a song released by former party-starters The Chainsmokers should never be.