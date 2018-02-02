When Kendrick Lamar released the official Black Panther soundtrack listing earlier this week, one of the songs that immediately became the one to look out for was "Pray For Me"—his collaboration with The Weeknd.

The pair have worked together before on Starboy's "Sidewalks," and this new Black Panther cut continues to display just how electric their musical chemistry is. Laid over a sharp, synth-heavy production that fits into The Weeknd's latest '80s-leaning album, "Pray For Me" has the Toronto singer darkly questioning who in this world has his back. Kendrick swoops in with a melodic verse as he projects that he has a greater purpose in life. "Mass destruction and mass corruption / The souls are sufferin' men / Clutchin' on deaf ears again, rapture is comin' / It's all prophecy and if I gotta be sacrificed for the greater good, then that's what it gotta be," he raps.