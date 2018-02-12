While she hasn’t shared when her upcoming album Joyride will drop, Tinashe has been dropping new music all to indicate to her upcoming full-length could arrive soon. The superstar R&B singer, songwriter, producer and dancer just released her new single “Faded Love” a few days before her fans were expecting it, showing some love in advance of Valentine’s Day.

The new track is a subdued affair, and both her delivery and the production mimic the name of the song. “Faded Love” sees Tinashe dialing things back and drifting away from the poppier direction it seemed like her music was headed in for a while, but it’s tough to imagine the track soundtracking a night out with the relaxed vibe more suited for a late-night smoke session than a choreographed, club number (hence the "Faded" in "Faded Love").