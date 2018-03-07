Photo of the day

Mar 6: Express Yourself

Imagine meeting the idol you loved since forever, well Cardi B was lucky enough to do that. At Madonna’s Academy Awards party, Cardi B performed and snapped pics with Madge, Offset and Quavo. In a truly heartwarming Instagram post, the Bronx rapper and fashionista gushed over the ‘Rebel Heart’ icon, “I met my real life IDOL @madonna .I can’t even believe i performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever…” So sweet!